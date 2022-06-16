Toulouse should offer Zakaria Aboukhlal

Back in Ligue 1 after two seasons in the second division, Toulouse wants to return to play a role in the elite of French football. For this, the management is active to strengthen itself during this transfer window. And a first recruit should arrive from Eredivisie, a championship that the club’s recruitment cell is particularly familiar with.

According to information from Voetbal International, Toulouse should offer the young Moroccan international Zakaria Aboukhlal (11 caps). The 22-year-old winger who plays at AZ Alkmaar is a very serious lead and Toulouse have almost reached an agreement for a transfer fee. The player who has scored 12 goals in 88 matches with his club would not be against landing in France and discovering Ligue 1 this summer. Other clubs are on the lookout.