Tousart: Track free for the Hertha

Good news for Hertha BSC. As reported by the Lyon daily Le Progrés, Lucas Tousart will not sign an extension clause on his loan with Olympique Lyon. The future Berliner will therefore no longer be available for the Champions League return match against Juventus Turin. Tousart had decided the opening game with his goal to make it 1-0.

As a result, the €24 million new addition will arrive at the Old Lady on time on 1 July. A few weeks ago, Hertha manager Michael Preetz described the unexplained situation as “at least unhappy”. Now you can breathe a sa’side at the Olympic Stadium.