Fourth in Süper Lig, Trabzonspor wants to strengthen this summer to play the Europa League and his coach Abdullah Avci is eyeing the side of Ligue 1. In search of a right side, the Turkish club has thus targeted the profile of Youssouf Sabaly ( 27 years old), under contract with Bordeaux until June 2021.

The vice-champions of Turkey would have even sent a first offer, at the end of the week, for the Senegalese international trained at PSG. For its part, Bordeaux, would like to extend its player.