Transfer market: agents have hit the jackpot thanks to the Premier League

The 2020 summer transfer window is over. And at the time of the assessments, we realize that the Premier Legaue clubs have regaled the agents.

FIFA, in one of its latest reports, said that football clubs were less spendthrift than a year ago, the coronavirus crisis requires. In 2019, 4.91 billion euros had been spent, against 3.32 billion this year. A logical trend, even if a club like Chelsea broke the bank in these times of financial crisis with no less than € 220 million invested in the market.

The English Premier League was also the only league where the effects of this crisis were not really felt. It is enough to see the table of the total expenses of the transfer window (compared to those of the other European leagues) to notice it. With 1.4 billion euros on the clock, the English spent twice as much as their first pursuer (762 M € for Serie A) and nearly a billion more than the third, our Ligue 1 (428 M € ).

Manchester United pays off

And obviously, who says big expenses, says small jackpot for the agents. The Daily Mail reveals that the PL paid almost € 276 million in agent fees alone!

An amount more than significant since the tabloid adds that this amount is greater than the funding desired by the EFL (association which brings together the 72 clubs of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th English divisions) to save the furniture due to the financial crisis. Something to make you dizzy. And for the anecdote, if they were not the biggest spenders in the Premier League (83.5 M €), the Red Devils were the most generous with the agents with no less than 55 M € in commissions paid. , or 20% of the € 276 million!

