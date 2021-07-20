Transfer market: AS Monaco continues its facelift operation

Well launched on the transfer window, Monaco is still thirsty for recruits this summer. Young elements are targeted.

Monaco is fixed. Or almost. Yesterday, the Principality club learned that they will face the winner of the double confrontation between Rapid Vienna and Sparta Prague in the third preliminary round of the UEFA Champions League. A competition that is in everyone’s mind on the Rock, where we have to move a little faster than usual on the transfer window in order to be ready for this important deadline. And precisely, the residents of the Louis II stadium are accelerating lately.

Monaco wants to rejuvenate its workforce

As for the departures, Fodé Ballo-Touré went to AC Milan. The transaction is between 6 and 8 million euros. Jean-Eudes Aholou, he returned to Strasbourg in the form of a loan with an option to buy. The big laundry continues for ASM, which has notably separated from Gil Dias (Benfica) or Arthur Zagre (on loan to FC Utrecht). Others could still pack up like Keita Baldé, who offered his services to Inter Milan or Henry Onyekuru, targeted by Fenerbahçe and Besiktas.

If the degreasing takes shape little by little, so does the recruitment. Niko Kovac has already welcomed goalkeeper Alexander Nübel (24), on loan for two seasons by Bayern Munich. The Croatian coach had another reinforcement from Germany with Ismaïl Jakobs. The 21-year-old left winger, snatched from Cologne for 6.5 million euros, signed until 2026. Launched, the Monegasques want to continue their facelift. Myron Boadu (20) could be the next to arrive.

Targets in L1

Discussions have progressed well between AZ and ASM for the striker represented by Mino Raiola. In the midfield, two young elements of Ligue 1 are courted. First of all, there is Jean Lucas (23 years old). Under contract until 2024 with OL, the Brazilian had little playing time before leaving on loan to Brest last January. While the player quickly came to an understanding with Monaco, exchanges are still continuing between the two clubs according to our information. OL, which was to receive an offer of 11 million euros last month according to the site olympic-and-lyonnais, expects a certain amount for his player.

At the same time, Monaco is advancing on the Boubacar Kamara file. We can confirm that there is indeed an interest in the Olympique de Marseille player. But competition is present since other European teams also appreciate its versatile profile and its potential. Recently, The Marseillaise spoke of an offer of 30 M €. This corresponds to the price asked by the leaders of Marseille, including Pablo Longoria, for the youngster of 21 years. On all fronts, Monaco is thirsty for recruits this summer!