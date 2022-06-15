Transfer market: AS Monaco’s profitable strategy

Like the recent transfer of Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco to Real Madrid for €100 million including bonus, the Rocher club has established itself as an important player in the transfer market. Good shots, big gains and a recognized trainer, the ASM knows how to do it on the transfer window without departing from the ambition and the results that have accompanied it since the arrival of President Rybolovlev ten years ago.

Once again, AS Monaco is rubbing its hands after the sale of a player who has experienced real progress at the Stade Louis II. We are obviously talking here about Aurélien Tchouameni, who, after two and a half seasons on the Rock, took off to swell the ranks of Real Madrid. A transfer valued at €80 million, to which must be added €20 million in bonuses. A real masterstroke for a midfielder who became a French international bought €18m from Bordeaux in January 2020, but a scenario to which the club, having finished on the bottom step of the Ligue 1 podium in 2021-2022, is starting to get used to the transfer market.

A strategy that pays off on all fronts

Because the Tchouameni case is not the first feat of arms in the matter of the club of the Principality, far from it. Since returning to Ligue 1 in 2014, Monaco has spent 757.76 million euros on the transfer market. A colossal sum certainly, but amortized by the sales made over the last 8 years, representing 1.064 billion euros in total. That is a positive positive balance of €306.99 million over the last 8 years. Far from trivial figures, which say a lot about the important work carried out by the Monegasque management, which has been able to replenish the coffers of the team with 8 French championship titles.

Crowned in Ligue 1 in 2016-2017, semi-finalist of the Champions League the same season, vice-champion of France in 2014 and 2018, 7 podiums in 9 years, finalist of the Coupe de France in 2021, finalist of the defunct Cup of the League in 2017 and 2018: the recent results of AS Monaco prove that this strategy deployed by President Rybolovlev is not only purely financial and dedicated to trading, but that it has also made it possible to achieve remarkable performances on the meadow. By taking a closer look at the different operations on the market, we can see that there are several categories.

Monegasque training in the spotlight

The first, and not least, concerns players trained on the Rock, such as Kylian Mbappé (sold €180m to PSG) or even Layvin Kurzawa (also sold to Paris in exchange for €25m), resulting from a beautiful Monegasque formation upstream. Currently, a player like Benoît Badiashile (tracked by Newcastle, Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus or even Seville), fits perfectly into this line and could bring big money to his forever club.

Then come the elements trained at the club who did not necessarily bring in so much money for AS Monaco when they left, but who at least have the merit of having endured at the highest level. The most telling examples are perhaps those of Abdou Diallo (sold €5m to Mainz in 2017 and now playing for PSG), Ibrahima Diallo (left for Brest for €2m and now Southampton), who finished his training on the Rock, or Irvin Cardona, who is now enjoying the heyday of Stade Brestois 29 after being sold for €1.5 million in 2019. Again, this demonstrates all the know-how ASM training.

AS Monaco, queen of astronomical capital gains

Finally, the most important category includes players unearthed by the Asemist recruitment cell (many have been by Luis Campos, new sports adviser to PSG). In this little game, AS Monaco has become a reference in the transfer window, thus allowing the management to make enormous capital gains financially speaking, as with Tchouameni. We are obviously talking here about the cases of Thomas Lemar (bought €4m from Caen, sold €72m to Atlético de Madrid), Anthony Martial (bought €5m from OL, sold €60m to Manchester United ), Bernardo Silva (bought €15.75m from Benfica then sold €50m to Manchester City), Fabinho (bought €6m from Rio Ave and sold €45m to Liverpool), or even Tiémoué Bakayoko (bought €8m in Rennes, sold €40m to Chelsea). Sofiane Diop, stolen from Rennes for €0 in 2018, could also bring in big money.

So yes, there have been a few hiccups along the way, with also small slumps over the past 8 years (especially when the club was playing for maintenance in Ligue 1). Monaco, for example, did not hesitate to align 14 M€ on Adama Traoré, then at LOSC, in 2015, now playing in Turkey. More recently, the recruitments of Pietro Pellegri (€20.90m, Genoa) and Willem Geubbels (€20m, OL) turned out to be bitter failures. Myron Boadu (€17m, AZ) had better wake up so as not to end up in the same situation on the side of Louis II.

Note that some players trained at the club have never really had their chance to shine, such as Khéphren Thuram (OGC Nice) and Romain Faivre (OL), and can leave ASM bitter. But we must not forget that, for a long time, the favorite team of Prince Albert of Monaco had between 50 and 60 players under professional contract. A real chaos internally which the current sporting director, Paul Mitchell, has managed to remedy brilliantly. A major cleaning has been done in Monaco, and the workforce has been successfully restructured. Regardless, the overall balance remains more than positive on the transfer window, where ASM has little to prove.