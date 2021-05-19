Transfer market: Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona would prepare a funny exchange

Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reportedly started discussing an exchange of stars …

As for Barcelona, ​​we will have to be imaginative this summer. Certainly, the various maneuvers of Joan Laporta – with Goldman Sachs in particular – should allow the Blaugranas to be able to strengthen themselves despite a cataclysmic financial situation, but we should not expect to see a flood of stars disembark at El airport. Prat. Nor hope to see the new Barcelona boss signing huge checks. Hence the probable arrivals of players at the end of their contract such as Kun Aguero and Eric Garcia, the two Citizens, or Memphis Depay (OL).

But another alternative could be found to strengthen itself: exchanges. If this practice is often mentioned in the various transfer window rumors, it has only rarely been implemented. But with a good bunch of unwanted players who are difficult to sell given their salary and financial situation, FC Barcelona could not have any other choice. And Antoine Griezmann could pay the price.

Atlético are hot to repatriate Griezmann, but …

As explained Marca yesterday, the Frenchman was placed on the transfer list. Not because his performances disappoint, quite the contrary, but for purely financial reasons, being one of the few very bankable players in the workforce. As indicated TV3, Barcelona management would like to include it in an exchange with … João Félix, from Atlético. A deal that would allow the native of Mâcon to find the club where he had shone so much, and allow the Portuguese prodigy to relaunch in Barcelona, ​​after a season that had started well, but is now ending in a more than mixed way.

According to the media, it is especially FC Barcelona which is at the initiative of these discussions between the two formations, which are still at an initial stage. Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atlético de Madrid, then confessed, on the Cadena SER, that he hoped he could get it back. Before adding, all the same, “That there is no option for Felix to leave Atlético”. To be continued …