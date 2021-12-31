Transfer market Barça: the surprising destination envisaged by Philippe Coutinho to relaunch

Invited to look elsewhere to play more, Philippe Coutinho will normally leave FC Barcelona in the coming weeks, but where to go? The Brazilian is in any case very close to a return home.

There are some players who find it difficult to revive after a difficult period, and Philippe Coutinho is one of them. At FC Barcelona since January 2018 (he had been loaned in 2019-2020 to Bayern Munich), the Brazilian attacking midfielder is clearly at a turning point in his career. Injured at the start of the 2021/22 season, the 29-year-old has never been able to come back to the fore, whether with Ronald Koeman or now with Xavi Hernandez. Since the launch of the new exercise, the main concerned has played only 608 minutes in 16 matches (2 goals) in all competitions.

With in addition a monumental salary which weighs on the finances of the Catalan club, the international Auriverde (63 caps, 18 goals) is therefore invited to go quietly from this winter transfer window. This Thursday, Mundo Deportivo also argued that Philippe Coutinho had made the decision to leave, with the objective of playing more in the second part of the season for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which he necessarily wishes to play with the Seleção. To do so, the former Liverpool player could take an unexpected direction.

Salary, a real problem

After the rumors sending him to Atlético Mineiro or Palmeiras by UOL Esporte, behold Sport talks about a possible loan from Flamengo, still in Brazilian Serie A! The Spanish media speaks of a loan until June 30, with the possibility of extending it until the end of the calendar year, especially since the local Championship is played over the full year. Philippe Coutinho would thus play all season with Mengão, who have just appointed Paulo Sousa as coach.

Moreover, Sport explains that the former technician of the Girondins has already validated this track! But there is obviously a monumental obstacle to this operation: the salary. The native of Rio de Janeiro is touching way too much for a club like Flamengo, but the main concerned would be ready to significantly lower his emoluments to come, and the Spanish media claims that the Brazilian club would have the possibility of supporting a salary of 3M € annual. Discussions between all parties will normally intensify in the coming days, but a way out is starting to open for Coutinho.