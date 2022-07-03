Transfer market: Chelsea are confident for Matthijs de Ligt

The management of Chelsea has gone into overdrive and it feels confident to afford Matthijs de Ligt, the defender of Juventus.

This is one of Chelsea’s big goals in defence. Matthias de Ligt is one of the players chosen by the Blues to strengthen its defensive sector, he who comes out of a good season with Juve. For days already, London leaders have been busy on this issue. A few weeks after seeing Giorgio Chiellini leave, will Juventus lose another pillar of their defense? Under contract with the Bianconeri until 2024, the deal is in any case well underway.

Although happy in Italy, the Dutch international is open for a new experience abroad. “Finishing 4th in a row for two consecutive years is not enough, Juventus know that too. So, being Juventus, we have to take steps. I’m a Juventus player, so I’m focused on that. There are ongoing discussions between Juventus and me. Once the right moment arrives, I will decide to extend or look further”he said earlier this month.

Chelsea wants to be confident

Chelsea therefore took the lead by moving forward with their representative on the basis of a long-term contract. According to our information, the Londoners are very confident on this issue despite the fact that there is no agreement with Juve yet. An offer in excess of €70m is expected to be sent in the coming days in an attempt to snatch the former Ajax captain.

If the Bianconeri’s first wish is to have the €125m release clause paid, it remains to be seen whether this amount could make them give in. Recall that de Ligt arrived in 2019 at Juve from Ajax for 85.5 million euros. Case to follow.