Transfer market: Guilavogui is in Bordeaux, it is signed for Ignatenko

Seventeenth in Ligue 1, the Girondins de Bordeaux are active on all fronts at the end of the winter transfer window. Worst defense in the championship with 53 goals conceded, the club with the scapular has thus got its hands on Marcelo and should, according to our information, be loaned Manchester United defender Phil Jones in the coming hours. In the meantime, we are able to reveal to you that everything is now complete for the arrival of Danylo Ignatenko. A Ukrainian midfielder who has been playing for Chathkar Donetsk until now, the 24-year-old will strengthen the Bordeaux midfield by signing a 6-month loan with a purchase option that the Girondin club can exercise when he wishes.

In addition, the FCGB which worked on other tracks should also count on another arrival of weight in the hours to come. Indeed, Josuha Guilavogui is very close to joining the Marine-et-Blanc since according to our information, the Wolfsburg midfielder is currently in Bordeaux. Arrived by private jet with Admar Lopes on Saturday evening, the former Saint-Etienne will also be loaned with the option to buy. Seven and a half years after his departure from ASSE, Guilavogui is therefore very close to signing his comeback in L1.

