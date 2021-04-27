Transfer market: how Real Madrid plan to save € 250m this summer

Real Madrid are in the throes of economic difficulties. But the coming transfer window could allow him to make big savings.

Florentino Pérez has continued to proclaim it when defending his Super League project, Real Madrid is going through a major financial crisis. Like many other clubs, Casa Blanca’s revenue has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the cash registers are said to be ringing hollow. The boss Merengue even had to negotiate a salary cut with his players to achieve precious savings.

But, speaking of savings, it is this summer that the Madrid president is counting on his teams to achieve even more. According to information from Ace, the staff of the reigning Spanish champions hopes to sell massively, since six players, in addition to the unknown Raphaël Varane (28), are already concerned. The Spanish sports daily puts forward the names of Alvaro Odriozola, Isco, Mariano Diaz, Marcelo, Luka Jovic and Dani Ceballos.

Lots of movements on the program

Including Varane, Ace explains that Real Madrid could save € 250 million, between valuation and gross salaries of the players in question. A figure that would obviously do the greatest good for Madrid’s finances. On the other hand, no traces of Gareth Bale and Martin Ødegaard in this list of elements on the departure in the columns of the Spanish publication.

Ace considers that it will be very complicated for the residents of the Santiago Bernabeu to sell the Welshman, currently on loan at Tottenham, one year from the end of his contract while they have been trying in vain for so many Transfer markets. For the Norwegian, on loan at Arsenal since January, the situation is different. He will really be included in the rotation in the middle next season, to blow Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, explains Ace. One thing is certain: things will move in all directions at Real!