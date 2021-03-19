Transfer market: Jean-Michel Aulas announces his plan for OL

Asked about OL’s plans during the next transfer window, Jean-Michel Aulas promised that his club will remain ambitious. And that he intends to take advantage of the consequences of this financial crisis.

Third in the Ligue 1 standings, tied on point with Paris Saint-Germain and three lengths from LOSC, Rudi Garcia’s Olympique Lyonnais is more than ever a candidate for the title and therefore for a place in the Champions League. But the Gones are careful not to make big announcements and prefer to move forward without making too much noise. Brought to be a little more withdrawn from the media scene, Jean-Michel Aulas must undoubtedly watch with pleasure his OL play the leading roles after a very complicated 2019/2020 financial year.

However, the boss of OL will be closely watched next summer. The reason ? What fate will he reserve for a Rudi Garcia at the end of his contract? Asked this Friday by The Parisian, JMA once again kicked in touch. Clearly, any type of scenario is possible and OL will especially wait to know what place the partners of Memphis Depay will occupy at the end of the season to decide. The Garcia case still pending, Aulas was then questioned about OL’s other hot issue: the summer transfer window.

OL want to wreak havoc after the crisis

If elements such as Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar are on the start, will the Rhone club have the means for its ambitions if it qualifies for the next edition of the big-eared cup or if it lifts Hexagoal? At a time when the players have agreed to lower part of their salary in exchange for shares in OL Groupe to help their club resist the financial crisis, will the Gones have the necessary liquidity? JMA has a plan in mind.

“We will continue to invest. We will be ambitious no matter what. We will have at least as many resources as the others. (…) After the crisis, a new model will appear before us. Nothing will be the same again. But as soon as things start to resume, OL will be among the first to be able to reinvest. Warren Buffet said: “It is when the sea recedes that we see the bathers swimming naked”. I think there are going to be a lot of naked in post-Covid football. We fully intend to take advantage of it “. It is said !