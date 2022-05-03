Transfer market: Lautaro Martinez panics the giants of Europe

At 24, Lautaro Martinez will reach a turning point in his adventure at Inter Milan. The Argentinian striker could play extra time but also leave, he who is courted by a lot of clubs.

Lautaro Martinez was right. Last summer, the Argentine was courted by what is best in Europe. Barca and Real Madrid were cited as serious suitors. But in the end, the Albiceleste international stayed at Inter Milan. A winning choice, especially when you see the season that his former attacking partner Romelu Lukaku is living at Chelsea. There is no doubt that this serves as a lesson to a Lautaro Martinez who still has to manage many requests since he is once again having an honorable season.

Author of 21 goals and 3 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions, the 24-year-old confirms again and again at the highest level. In 2019-20, he had already finished the year with 21 achievements. The following season, in 2020-21, the striker finished with 19 goals. This time, he is on track to do better, he who is a strong starter (37 starts) and a valuable element in the eyes of Simone Inzaghi. So many reasons why Inter want to keep him next year. The idea would be that he evolves with his compatriot Paulo Dybala (Juventus), free at the end of the season.

The Premier League is crazy about him

A tempting proposition but which will be difficult for the Milanese to hold. Indeed, the arrival of Joya would be extremely expensive for the Nerazzurro club, which could be forced to part with an element with high market value like Lautaro Martinez. Especially since after several transfer windows to close the door, retaining him this season will not be easy. Indeed, there are more and more suitors for the native of Bahia Blanca, whose price has been set at at least 70 million euros according to the Italian press.

An amount that should not cool Premier League clubs, which are often ready to go all out. Which is the case with Manchester United. the Daily Express speaks of a proposal of 50 million euros with more Anthony Martial included in the deal. A hell of a proposal. However, other teams like Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, where former coach Antonio Conte works, are also interested. The player under contract until 2026 could also land in La Liga. On the spot for several years, Barça is always on the lookout.

La Liga does not let go

But the center forward is, this time, more of a back-up plan than a priority. Indeed, in case of failure of the Lewandowski file, the Argentinian is in the short-list of the Culés. The latter moreover have an idea to recruit him at a lower cost, namely to include Memphis Depay and Miralem Pjanic in the operation according to Sport. Still in La Liga, Atlético de Madrid is not letting go of the Argentinian striker, whose profile is very popular with Diego Simeone. We understand that Lautaro Martinez still risks being one of the stars of this summer transfer window. A subject he hasn’t thought of yet.

“I’m focused on my work and I don’t listen to what people say outside. I try to focus on my family, those who love me and Inter. We’ve recovered the lost ground now and the Scudetto race is in our hands (it was before Inter’s defeat in Bologna last week, editor’s note). (…) People talk a lot about me and I don’t like it, because I always gave the best of myself for Inter., he said recently. Focused on a thrilling end to the season with Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez wants to finish the season in style before making the best choice for his future when transfer window time comes.