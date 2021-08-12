Transfer market: Liverpool is completely behind

After a disappointing last season, Liverpool needed to regenerate during this summer transfer window. But three weeks from its closure, only one recruit has landed. And there are many questions about the workforce.

Chelsea are betting everything on Romelu Lukaku, Manchester City have recovered Jack Grealish and hope Harry Kane, Manchester United have finally obtained Jadon Sancho and bought Raphaël Varane. The arms race has been in full swing for several days among the leaders of the Premier League. Except for Liverpool. Surprisingly, the Reds are calm in this summer transfer window, with the only recruit French defender Ibrahima Konaté, bought € 40 million from RB Leipzig.

Liverpool were in dire need of center-backs after last season’s misadventures, with the long-term absences of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez who clearly hampered their run in England and the Champions League. Liverpool were never able to defend their league title against Manchester United and finished 3rd in the Premier League, behind rival Manchester United. We could therefore expect a copious transfer window, also to regenerate a workforce that seemed to have arrived at the end of a cycle with Jürgen Klopp.

Liverpool have no margin

We think in particular of the attacking trio, slightly regenerated by Diogo Jota, composed of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino. The first two nominated will also be absent, as well as Naby Keita, for nearly a month next January, due to the holding of the African Cup of Nations. Add to that the announced departures, or at least wanted, of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi and you get a depopulated offensive sector, especially in comparison with the armadas that the other big names are building.

The midfielder, one of Liverpool’s strengths in recent years, has also lost in force. Thiago Alcantara’s adaptation was not a great success last season, and the reliable Wijnaldum left the club for PSG. Finally, despite Konaté’s reinforcement, it will also be necessary to monitor the performances of the ghosts van Dijk and Gomez, who will not necessarily find 100% of their means immediately. Liverpool still have a few days to solidify its workforce, to give it a little more depth so as not to go down a notch in the national hierarchy.

Unless Jürgen Klopp does not want it, which is strangely the case. “We don’t want more players. If something happens somewhere, it can happen elsewhere, but it makes no sense to buy new players, ”he said, before doing a workforce review. “Let’s review the team. Do you want to buy a new side? A new goalkeeper? We already have good players at this level. In the midfield we have players with a lot of experience, like Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. […] In addition, we have some exciting young boys in Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones. In attack, we have Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. “ What Jürgen Klopp does not say is that several of the players mentioned could well leave the club in the coming days, starting with Shaqiri, followed by OL.