Transfer market: Lorient relaunches the Terem Moffi track

FC Lorient would certainly have liked to have had a better start to the championship for their return to the top flight. Defeated in the league during the last two days in Saint-Étienne (0-2) then at home against Lens (2-3), the Bretons conceded too many goals. And the leaders of the Morbihan club are well aware of this. According to The team, the latter would have put forward a hypothesis concerning the installation of a possible 3-5-2.

A new game pattern tested against Niort in a friendly (3-1 victory) which would lead decision-makers in Lorient to secure the services of a new striker to associate him with Adrian Grbic on the attacking front. The club coached by Christophe Pelissier would study the track of the young Nigerian striker from Kortrijk, Terem Moffi (21), whose contract does not end until 2023. If Lorient has already spent well during this transfer window (around € 20M), the implementation of this new scheme and the arrival of a new number 9 could do them the greatest good in their objective of maintaining.