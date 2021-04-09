Transfer market: LOSC sorely needs to sell

In the grip of financial difficulties, Lille is expected to sell this summer. And probably a lot.

On the ground, everything is rolling for the LOSC. Winners on the lawn of the Parc des Princes last week (0-1, 31st day of Ligue 1), the Mastiffs took over the leader’s chair in Ligue 1. They hope to widen the gap this Friday with a new trip, in Metz (32nd day).

Behind the scenes, on the other hand, it’s a little more blurry. First, there is the uncertainty that reigns around the future of Christophe Galtier, under contract until June 2022, but visibly requested and not necessarily against a new challenge. Then there is the economic data. The team explains that Lille’s needs amount to € 95 million for this summer.

95 M € to be found this summer

A hell of a sum even if a qualification for the next Champions League and a nice contract for TV rights would lower the score somewhat. Management will wait until the end of May to draw up a provisional budget for the next fiscal year. A figure that will determine the club’s summer policy on the transfer market.

The sports daily indicates, however, that, despite its denials, the club will have to sell to balance the accounts or at least to clean them up. No name has yet been put forward, but we think of Sven Botman, Mike Maignan, Renato Sanches or even Jonathan Ikoné and Yusuf Yazici, the big market values ​​of the Lille OSC workforce.