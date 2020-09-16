Transfer market: Luca Zidane struggles to find a club

Free since the end of his contract at Real Madrid, Luca Zidane is looking for a new club. But it does not really jostle at the gate …

The weight of the name. After having led a successful career as a player, Zinedine Zidane is building a good track record as a coach. An example to follow at all levels for his four sons. But it turns out to be particularly complicated for some of them. A few days ago, we learned that Almeria had put Enzo Zidane (25) on the market. Arrived during the month of February after spending six months at Desportivo Aves in Portugal, Zizou’s eldest son has therefore only played 4 matches with the Spanish team. Which was obviously enough to get an opinion.

His little brother, Luca (22), is also looking for a new challenge. Last year, Real Madrid loaned him to Racing Santander. Indeed, the young man was barred by competition since Thibaut Courtois and Alphonse Areola, on loan from PSG, were the two goalkeepers of the Merengues. Luca Zidane therefore went to look for playing time elsewhere. What he found in Santander where he played 33 games in total in the second division. Time for him to concede 42 goals and make 101 saves. If the player born in 98 was able to gain experience, he failed to save his team, which was relegated at the end of the season.

It does not rush for Luca Zidane

But that was not the only bad news for the native of Marseille. Linked to Real Madrid until June 2020 and therefore at the end of the contract, he was not kept by the residents of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium who entrusted the role of goalkeeper n ° 2 to Andriy Lunin. At 22, the doorman, who started at Casa Blanca in 2004 at the age of 6, must therefore turn the page and find a new base to launch his career at the highest level. Based on information from AS, evolving in France would be his priority.

This summer, Montpellier was cited as a contender. But Laurent Nicollin had denied in the columns of the Free Midi. “It was the agent who probed us, not necessarily the other way around. He’s a very good goalkeeper, with a lot of potential, but in this profile, we already have Dimitry Bertaud.“Since then, we haven’t really heard much about the Frenchman who has played in the French team between the U16s and the U20s. We can even say that it does not really rush for him. What worries AS who titled today: “Luca Zidane still without a team”. If his free agent status could allow him to find a club after the end of the transfer window on October 5, he must still hurry to find a club to avoid living a real galley …