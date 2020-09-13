Transfer market: Lucas Hernandez warns Bayern Munich

Frustrated by his replacement role, Lucas Hernandez is determined to fight to join the Bayern Munich eleven but if his situation does not change, he will consider leaving Bavaria in the future.

Winner of the Champions League, Bayern Munich undoubtedly thought to live a quieter offseason. Yet hot issues are starting to accumulate on the desks of leaders. Besides Thiago Alcantara who is followed by Liverpool, David Alaba is not certain to stay, he who is at the end of his contract in a year. There is also the situation of Lucas Hernandez which raises questions. Arrived a year ago against the record sum of € 80 million (biggest transfer in the history of Bayern), the world champion has mostly known the infirmary and then the sidelines. Back for the second part of the season, he had to settle for crumbs, overtaken in the hierarchy of defenders by the very young Alphonso Davies on the left and David Alaba in the axis.

Obviously, this situation is difficult for a player of his caliber to live with, so this international break where he was able to play the entire match with the France team against Croatia did him good. “It’s true that it’s been a long time since I had this continuity of matches. (…) Last year, it was complicated with the injuries, knee, ankle … But it’s in my character to work and continue to try to recover my place. It’s in my mentality to always want to play. In training, I try to give everything so that the coach can need me, that he can count on me ”, insists the 24-year-old left-hander at the microphone of Telefoot this Sunday morning.

“If it continues to be complicated like that, I’ll see”

Without much playing time, especially during the resumption in the Bundesliga in May, then during Final 8, the former Atlético is not satisfied with this substitute place. Especially as he says, communication is not always easy with his partners and the technical staff, especially his trainer Hans-Dieter Flick. “Personally, I don’t talk a lot, and even less with the coach. I don’t speak German, he doesn’t speak French or Spanish so obviously it’s complicated to hear us. In training, I try to give everything to take a chance. “ Determined to fight in this bloated workforce, Lucas Hernandez does not yet consider a departure but his situation should not continue.

“I just signed there. I still have 4 years of contract, after that will depend this season. If it continues to be complicated like that, I’ll see “, explains the defender, who was linked to PSG in June, as we revealed to you. “These are rumors. It speaks on one side, on the other, but personally I received nothing, neither my agent, nor my relatives ”, he procrastinates, while indicating that living a victory in the Champions League from the sidelines, it does not have quite the same flavor. “It is not the same joy while playing as being on the bench but I try to always be smiling, not to stay in my corner making the face”. Sometimes you have to force your nature but the French international (18 caps) will not do it indefinitely. Bayern has been warned.