Transfer market: Manchester United has an idea behind the head for Jesse Lingard …

Faced with the renewed form of Jesse Lingard with West Ham, the Red Devils can imagine a good sale of the English medium next summer. But in the end, MU could agree to make things easier with the Hammers. Explanations.

This is called a resurrection. Deep in the hole at Manchester United where he no longer played at all, Jesse Lingard (28) is reborn from his ashes at West Ham. Loaned to the Hammers since last winter, the England international (27 caps, 4 goals) only needed 8 Premier League matches to rebuild his health. Author of 6 goals and 4 assists in 8 appearances, the native of Warrington amazed everyone. An excellent deal for the London club which takes full advantage of the performance of the midfielder and points to fourth place in the standings, synonymous with the Champions League.

Faced with this, the team’s coach, David Moyes, confirmed that West Ham wanted to keep the Mancunien. “I was also asked to keep Jesse Lingard when we brought him in to give him matches. So all of a sudden we turn around and say we have to do the Champions League to keep them. I think all of these boys would thank West Ham for helping them get their careers back on track and pointing them in the right direction. “

And according to The Athletic, the Red Devils could favor an operation with the Hammers, even if the rising odds of their player would easily allow them to negotiate a higher rate with more upscale formations. But if MU is willing to negotiate a reasonable price (between € 20m and € 30m) with West Ham, it is because its leaders have a very specific idea behind their heads.

MU wants Declan Rice

First of all, the media recalls that MU has already received € 1.7 million thanks to the loan. But that’s not all. In addition to having forced West Ham to pay the full salary of the player, the Mancuniens will receive a bonus of € 576,000 if the Hammers qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League at the end of the exercise.

A rather profitable operation, but what interests MU above all is Declan Rice (22 years old). The English international midfielder (15 capes, 1 goal) greatly appeals to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who wants to make him one of his targets for the next transfer window. So you will have understood it. To convince West Ham to let go of a player estimated at € 60 million more easily, MU will try to exchange good practices by not being too greedy in the Lingard file.