Transfer market: Mauricio Pochettino is still waiting for the world

After a hectic summer, Mauricio Pochettino returned to Paris and was able to discover a group with beautiful new recruits. Here is what he thinks of this start of the transfer window and the continuation that awaits him.

Paris Saint-Germain is, like Olympique de Marseille and OGC Nice, a very active club on the summer market this year. The Parisians have recorded the arrivals of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos, in particular, Mauricio Pochettino has a very good squad.

But that’s not all since the Ile-de-France residents still dream of recruiting Paul Pogba. The Argentine coach, in the columns of the Parisian, spoke about the Manchester United midfielder. But, even if he is seduced by the Parisian project, the Red Devils will not be easy in business.

Pochettino expects surprises

” I do not give a name. I don’t like to talk about players who belong to other teams. The club works with discretion, doing good things. At the end of the transfer window, we will see who the new players will be, if there are any, and we will see which players will leave the squad. Pochettino explained.

But, above all, we should not expect a lull in Paris: “ there are always surprises (smile). You have to find a balance between arrivals and departures. As in all clubs, there will be adjustments throughout the summer. We must stay alert to opportunities “. PSG supporters can salivate!