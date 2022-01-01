Transfer market: Newcastle has shifted into high gear for its future right-back

Expected at the turn of this winter transfer window, Newcastle are progressing very well for their next right-back, who is well known to fans of the Premier League.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, Newcastle moved into another dimension. In the midst of a sports crisis, the Magpies were bought by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) for around 350 million euros. Quickly, rumors of transfers multiplied since the English club clearly increased its financial resources. Suddenly, in this winter transfer window, the objective of the leaders is to recruit to offer a better workforce to Eddie Howe, while his team is currently nineteenth in the Premier League.

Anthony Martial or Gabigol in attack, Aaron Ramsey or even Aguibou Camara, as we revealed to you exclusively, in the midfield, and even Sven Botman, the defender of LOSC, for behind … The names associated with Newcastle do not count more but the hottest track recently led to Kierran Trippier, right-back of Atlético de Madrid since July 2019. And if we are to believe the latest information from Great Britain, the arrival of the Englishman is in very good way.

Newcastle sent offer

According to The Athletic, the team from the north of England are still very confident about the future arrival of the 31-year-old, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season with the Colchoneros. Kierran Trippier is even one of Eddie Howe’s priorities for this month of January, and his management has understood this. And that’s good because as explained Sky Sports, an official offer was made to Atlético de Madrid to try to secure the services of the English international (35 caps, 1 goal).

Both media say the transfer is progressing well but some clauses still need to be finalized, especially in the event of the Magpies being relegated to the Championship at the end of the season. The two clubs must also agree on an amount, since Kierran Trippier will land in the form of a dry transfer, and not a loan. Former Premier League player since he wore the colors of Burnley and Tottenham, the native of Bury is therefore likely to return to the English top flight in a few days.