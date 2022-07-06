Transfer market: Nice has a new offensive track

This summer, OGC Nice decided to recruit a striker. Several sizes are targeted. Moreover, the Aiglons are looking in particular to Italy.

A hectic week. In recent days, OGC Nice has been at the heart of the news. Between the departures of Christophe Galtier and Julien Fournier and the return of Lucien Favre, the Aiglons have had a makeover. They can now focus on the summer transfer market. One of the priorities will be to recruit a striker to compensate for the likely departure of Dane Kasper Dolberg. And the Riviera club already has some well-known names in mind.

There is first of all that of Edinson Cavani (35 years old). Recently, Nice morning revealed that the president Jean-Pierre Rivère dreamed of recruiting the former number 9 of Paris Saint-Germain, free since his departure from Manchester United. Currently in Uruguay, where he is preparing before taking up a new challenge, El Matador has qualities as a finisher that Nice likes, in addition to his perfect knowledge of Ligue 1. But other teams, including Rayo Vallecano and the Salernitana, are on file.

The Belotti track relaunched

The Aiglons will have to be convincing since the player would like to join La Liga. Another targeted player: Mauro Icardi (30 years old). The Gazzetta dello Sport indicated that the OGCN was thinking of relaunching it, a priori in the form of a loan. Which does not help the PSG, which wants to get rid of it permanently. This Wednesday, another name came out of the hat. That of Andrea Belotti (28 years old). Already interested in the past, the Aiglons would have relaunched this track according to the Corriere della Serra.

The transalpine publication assures that Nice has again shown interest in the free player since leaving Torino. His profile pleases the French management. But there again, it is not won. Indeed, several clubs are seduced like AS Roma and Monza. The player’s name has also been linked to Monaco, but we explained to you that ASM was not on the subject. Nice is warned, it will be necessary to elbow to afford a big blow in attack!