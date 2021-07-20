Transfer market OL: the two priorities of Peter Bosz

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to discover the Peter Bosz style. The Dutch technician, delighted with his first steps with Les Gones, awaits two specific reinforcements.

The beginnings of the Peter Bosz era are rather successful on the side of Olympique Lyonnais. In addition to the convincing successes in friendly, the style practiced and the place left to young people promise. The Dutch technician, seduced by the quality present in the Gones, nevertheless expects two priority reinforcements this summer.

The first has been known for several weeks now. This is André Onana (25). The Cameroonian international goalkeeper, whom he has already had under his command on the side of Ajax Amsterdam, agrees to join Groupama Stadium. But the Dutch club still have to be convinced.

Bosz also wants a strong striker

The second, The team tells us a little more this Tuesday. The OL coach, according to the sports daily, asked his sports director Juninho, “A major striker”. No name has filtered and this file promises to be delicate, the sure values ​​in this position being rare pearls.

Eager to satisfy his new coach this summer, the Brazilian will first have to downsize the Lyon workforce, which is quite substantial. The names of Houssem Aouar, Joachim Andersen, Thiago Mendes or Youssouf Koné and Maxwel Cornet are notably mentioned. The roadmap is drawn.