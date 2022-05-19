Transfer market OM: Frank McCourt sets a goal for Pablo Longoria

While Olympique de Marseille has yet to ensure its qualification for the Champions League, the American owner has set a requirement for the Spanish president.

Things seemed pretty well on board, but in the end, the risk of a disaster scenario is still present. Saturday evening, no room for error against Strasbourg, under penalty of seeing Rennes snatch this third place in Ligue 1 in the event of victory at Lille and defeat for Marseille. The Phocaeans can also still finish second depending on Monaco’s result in Lens.

Be that as it may, it’s no secret that OM need the revenue linked to participation in the Champions League. To be in the green financially of course, but especially in view of the transfer window, whether we are talking about the amounts available to recruit, or attractiveness. It must be said that Pablo Longoria has plenty of hot issues to manage at the moment.

Serious candidates for departure

But above all, Champions League or not, the Spaniard is expected at the turning point in terms of sales. As explained the team, Frank McCourt set a goal for the president: to make two or three interesting sales. Several names are cited by the newspaper, such as those of Pape Gueye and Bamba Dieng, who would be popular in England, while the striker is also followed in the Bundesliga.

Pol Lirola, recruited for a nice sum of 13 million euros, does not satisfy everyone and could also be sold, just like Duje Caleta-Car who probably remains the player with the highest rating among those that Longoria could to sell. Finally, Arkadiusz Milik is also one of those players who risk being sold for a nice check…