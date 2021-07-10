Transfer market: OM makes an offer for Cristian Pavon

The Olympian club, which has an impressive summer transfer window, has been eyeing the Argentine striker for several weeks. A first official offer has been made in recent hours.

The Olympique de Marseille does not stop. After having enlisted Gerson, Guendouzi, Under, De la Fuente, Pau Lopez and Leonardo Balerdi, the OM leaders intend to continue their incredible summer transfer window. Last June, the Argentinian press reported a keen interest from Marseille management for Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon.

A player highly appreciated by OM coach Jorge Sampaoli who shows a certain attraction for the South American market. And we must believe that the Argentine coach was persuasive with his president Pablo Longoria on this file. According to information from Tyc Sports, Marseille training has accelerated in recent hours by sending an offer to the Argentine club. This would be based on a loan with an option to purchase estimated at five million euros.

Boca Juniors want mandatory buy option for Cristian Pavon

As a reminder, the main protagonist still has a year of contract. But this proposal would not win all the votes internally on the Boca side. A simple loan would indeed allow the player to fly to other skies, free of any contract next June. An unthinkable scenario for the Argentine leaders. Thus, the Argentinian upper echelons would have rejected the Marseille offer, specifying that a negotiation was possible if the purchase option was compulsory.

Another parameter to be taken into account for OM in this case, Boca Juniors does not seem in a hurry to give up Pavon. And for good reason, Boca must play an eighth-final of the Copa Libertadores against Atlético Mineiro next Tuesday. A departure of the attacker would only be possible after this double confrontation. By then, Pablo Longoria will be able to refine his offer and finish convincing Boca Juniors to let go of Cristian Pavon. OM seem far from being satisfied in this XXL summer transfer window …