Transfer market: PSG does not let go of Hugo Ekitike

Still looking for several attackers, Luis Campos is advancing on the Lewandowski and Scamacca tracks. But the strong man of Parisian recruitment still thinks of Hugo Ekitike and dreams of making him the understudy of Kylian Mbappé.

Since this winter, the soap opera Hugo Ekitike has continued to bounce back. Close to joining Newcastle, the Stade de Reims striker had turned around to end the season in Champagne. The Magpies then returned to the attack in early June by releasing a new big offer, accepted by the Stade de Reims. Yes, but now, since RAS, radio silence and the player, who played and won the Maurice Revello tournament with the France U20 team, is still in Reims.

Despite some rumors sending him to the four corners of Europe, nothing concrete. But it was without counting on the PSG. Remember, even before his official induction in Paris, Luis Campos was already eyeing the player and had taken the pulse with those around him. We then mentioned an offer of 45 M € on the table to recover it.

Ekitike’s profile is validated by Luis Campos and Antero Henrique

Today, the strong man of PSG recruitment, now supported by Antero Henrique, has still not ruled out the idea of ​​​​recruiting Hugo Ekitike according to our information. It must be said that Paris wants to play with two attackers and wants to double the two attacking positions. PSG are still dreaming of Robert Lewandowski and would like to put Gianluigi Scamacca as an understudy. If Kylian Mbappé will be aligned at the forefront of the Parisian attack, Luis Campos dreams of finding him a young, high-potential understudy who will be ready to take over from Bondy’s crack at short notice.

This is clearly the profile of the Stade de Reims striker who scored 10 goals last year and who caught the eye of both Antero Henrique and Luis Campos. The track is therefore still active, as we revealed to you exclusively in our JT Transfer market Snapchat on Tuesday evening, despite what some media have been able to say. However, Paris, which has maintained regular contact on this issue with the Reims club, is in no hurry and is waiting to see how the transfer window evolves.