Transfer market PSG: it’s jostling for Djeidi Gassama

After having started as a pro with PSG and particularly shone in the Youth League, Djeidi Gassama inevitably aspires to more playing time. He obviously hopes that it will be in Paris. But the identity of the future coach will be decisive as to his future decision, especially since half a dozen clubs are already knocking on Luis Campos’ door.

If at PSG, we talk a lot about Édouard Michut, Xavi Simons and El Chadaille Bitshiabu, a fourth Parisian titi also made his professional debut last season with the French champion club, Djeidi Gassama. Spearheading PSG in the Youth League with 5 goals and 2 assists in 8 matches, the former AS Carrières Grésillons and AS Poissy experienced his first minutes in Ligue 1 with PSG against Montpellier during the 37th day of the championship.

An appearance which made him a champion of France and which necessarily delighted the main interested party. “I’m very happy to have played my first professional minutes with my training club, it’s important. And I will still work to get another chance. What do I feel when I enter? I’m happy, excited, I want to play. It’s a source of pride for my parents, my friends who watch me. »

Ruben Amorim made it a priority for the transfer window

One year from the end of his contract, this right-handed striker capable of evolving on the entire front of the attack with a preference for the left side, is necessarily wondering what to do with his career, he who is in end of contract in a year. And the requests are numerous. According to our information, Sporting CP through their coach Ruben Amorim is the hottest club and he has made it one of his summer priorities. But the one who admits to being inspired by Kylian Mbappé is also followed by other European clubs. FC Basel, FC Bruges, Southampton, Borussia Monchengladbach, always fond of young nuggets from Ligue 1 are also pushing hard.

On the side of the player and his entourage (who has already discussed with Luis Campos) as well as on the side of PSG, we are waiting to know the name of the future coach to move forward on this file. Under contract until June 2023, Djeidi Gassama is in no hurry. The latter, who has never hidden his desire to make a place for himself at PSG, obviously wants to stay in Paris. But everything will depend on the future coach and his ability to trust young talents… We should quickly know more as soon as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor is appointed.