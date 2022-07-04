Transfer market: PSG-Sassuolo agreement in sight for Gianluca Scamacca

Announced as one of the Red and Blue’s attacking priorities, the Sassuolo striker will be the next Ile-de-France recruit. A reinforcement of €50 million.

Paris Saint-Germain is accelerating in its transfer window. While the Milan Skriniar and Renato Sanches cases are still dragging on, Portuguese midfielder Vitinha has signed up with the Rouge et Bleu. To attract him, the tenfold champions of France in title paid no less than 41 M€.

Unless the situation changes, a second reinforcement made in Luis Campos should land next week. This is the Italian Gianluca Scamacca. Aged 23, the Sassuolo striker is coming out of a good season in Serie A (16 goals scored in 36 matches) and should not escape the Ile-de-France.

Paris will pay the 50 M€ claimed by Sassuolo

The Parisian also claims that he will be the next recruit and that the two clubs are in the process of finalizing a file which will cost the Parisians 50 million euros. As a reminder, this amount is the sum that the Neroverdi claimed from PSG when the interest of the Parisians had made itself known. Then, the PSG had been very discreet in this affair, to the point of annoying the president of the transalpine team, Giovanni Carnevali.

“We have had no contact with PSG in the last 10 days for this Scamacca deal. Also, I can say that there are no discussions with Serie A clubs. We could have contacts with other clubs from abroad for Scamacca, there is interest. » But while Atlético de Madrid had entered the ranks, PSG will indeed close the deal. Scamacca would have even let it be known that he only envisages a future in France.