Transfer market PSG: the astonishing confidence of Le Graët on Zidane

At the end of the contract with the France team, Didier Deschamps has still not extended his lease. In office since 2012, the former coach of OM is not sure to continue the adventure with the Blues after the World Cup and necessarily we must already think about the future. The president of the FFF will thus have to study new profiles and that of Zinedine Zidane necessarily stands out. The latter has never hidden his desire to lead the team in the near future.

In an interview for L’Equipe, Noël Le Graët returned to the Zidane rumor and confirmed that ZZ was also in contact with PSG as we revealed to you last October. “I’m not saying to myself: ‘I hope Didier says no to me and I go see Zidane.’ You see me saying today: “Is it Zidane who will replace Deschamps?” We’ll see. Zidane might take on PSG. For the France team, you have to be free. But today, we will do everything to put Didier in the best conditions to win this World Cup.