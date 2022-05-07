Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Transfer market PSG: the astonishing confidence of Le Graët on Zidane

Date:

At the end of the contract with the France team, Didier Deschamps has still not extended his lease. In office since 2012, the former coach of OM is not sure to continue the adventure with the Blues after the World Cup and necessarily we must already think about the future. The president of the FFF will thus have to study new profiles and that of Zinedine Zidane necessarily stands out. The latter has never hidden his desire to lead the team in the near future.

In an interview for L’Equipe, Noël Le Graët returned to the Zidane rumor and confirmed that ZZ was also in contact with PSG as we revealed to you last October. “I’m not saying to myself: ‘I hope Didier says no to me and I go see Zidane.’ You see me saying today: “Is it Zidane who will replace Deschamps?” We’ll see. Zidane might take on PSG. For the France team, you have to be free. But today, we will do everything to put Didier in the best conditions to win this World Cup.

Previous articleMombasa family accuses Sonko of using grave for political gain

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mombasa family accuses Sonko of using grave for political gain

kenyan -
Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is at the...

Gambardella Cup: OL win the final on penalties against Caen!

kenyan -
After the draw in regular time (1-1), OL beat...

OM: Arkadiusz Milik absent from trip to Lorient

kenyan -
Olympique de Marseille unveiled this Saturday the group...

Ligue 1: Strasbourg snatches victory from Brest

kenyan -
Thanks to Kevin Gameiro, the Strasbourgeois obtained three important...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Mombasa family accuses Sonko of using grave for political gain

News 0
Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is at the...

Gambardella Cup: OL win the final on penalties against Caen!

football 0
After the draw in regular time (1-1), OL beat...

OM: Arkadiusz Milik absent from trip to Lorient

football 0
Olympique de Marseille unveiled this Saturday the group...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.