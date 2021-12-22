Transfer market: Real Madrid have a new big target for their defense

Looking for a defensive element for the next summer transfer window, Real Madrid is already working a lot on the file. A new name has just appeared, and it takes us to England.

Two major departures. During the last summer transfer window, Real Madrid saw two executives of its defense leave after several years of good and loyal service. Frenchman Raphaël Varane took over the management of Manchester United, while captain Sergio Ramos did not extend and eventually landed at Paris Saint-Germain. To forget his two big losses, Casa Blanca quickly got hold of David Alaba, who came free from Bayern Munich.

Unfortunately, the new Merengues coach Carlo Ancelotti did not have another major reinforcement in central defense, and the Italian must for the moment deal with the forces present and in particular the Brazilian Éder Militão who is performing. Yes but now, in the future, the Marilènes would like to have another renowned defender in their workforce, and the leaders are already working behind the scenes on this file. And a name is starting to come out in England.

Joe Gomez, a rebound in Madrid?

As the Daily Mail In recent hours, Real Madrid have their eye on Joe Gomez, the Liverpool defender. Under contract with the Reds until June 2024, the 24-year-old hardly plays for Anfield any more, he who has only made 9 appearances in all competitions for … 336 minutes of play! It must be said that several injuries have hampered him this season. But with the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté and the indestructible Virgil van Dijk and Joe Matip, the competition is really tough.

Suddenly, the Casa Blanca could take advantage, only next summer, to relaunch it and therefore offer a major reinforcement in central defense to Carlo Ancelotti. The priority remains all the same Kylian Mbappé before a defensive reinforcement, but the Spanish club multiplies the tracks, in addition to Antonio Rüdiger or Pau Torres, not to be left with nothing in a few months.