Transfer market: Real Madrid puts Carlo Ancelotti already in the scent …

Back in Madrid, the Italian must relaunch the Casa Blanca. But the Merengue club has been clear: this will not happen thanks to the transfer window.

Barely returned to Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti knows what to expect. Happy to make his comeback in the Spanish capital, the Italian coach has not done what technicians usually do when they arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu: call for reinforcements. Because Ancelotti did not want to miss the opportunity to take over the reins of a club of this standing while he was playing in the soft underbelly of the Premier League with Everton.

But Carletto was especially very quickly put in the perfume by its management. Ancelotti’s mission will be to recover the crown of King of Spain and do better than a Champions League semi-final. But Ancelotti will have to fulfill these objectives with very limited means. Admittedly, the Casa Blanca has a very good staff, but AS and Marca announce in chorus that the reconstruction of Real Madrid will be complicated and will have to be done with old.

Revive Zidane’s unwanted people

Today, the Merengues will only make efforts for one transfer: that of Kylian Mbappé. For everything else, it will be necessary to count on blows (David Alaba arrived free of any contract), on the young people of Castilla (Madrid would like to promote new Carvajal, Morata or Nacho) and on the current workforce. And yet, the Madrid management still hopes to sell several items to save on the payroll.

Not easy therefore for Ancelotti, even if the latter has already started the operation seduction with some executives of the team neglected by Zidane, namely Isco, Marcelo or even Gareth Bale. Without forgetting the promising Martin Odegaard on whom ZZ did not count. And how not to quote Eden Hazard. The most expensive recruit in the history of the club (160 M €), the Belgian spent most of his time in the infirmary.