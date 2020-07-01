Transfer market Real Madrid sold for nearly a billion euros

Real Madrid is poised to sell Achraf Hakimi to Inter for € 40 million. Since 2008, the Casa Blanca has posted fairly impressive sales statistics.

When we combine Transfer market and Real Madrid, we often think of the XXL expenses of the Merengues to afford the biggest stars on the football planet. But Casa Blanca can also sell well. The latest example is Achraf Hakimi. Former resident of the reserve team loaned two years to Borussia Dortmund, the Moroccan side will engage with Inter in exchange for 40 M €.

A nice sum, even if Real could largely have drawn a better price, given the disaster market of the side. In its edition of the day, AS started from this transaction to make a history of Casa Blanca sales. An opportunity for the Madrid daily to recall that, since 2008, the current leader of the Liga ranking has sold for almost a billion euros! Around € 970 million to be more precise.

The record for Cristiano

The record is obviously held by the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. An operation which brought in € 100 million to merengues funds. Sold € 75 million to Manchester United in 2014, Angel Di Maria is the second player in this ranking, ahead of Alvaro Morata, when the striker was sold to Chelsea for around € 70 million in 2017/2018.

The summer of 2017 was also the juiciest in terms of sales with more than € 130 million collected thanks to transfers from Morata, Danilo (to Manchester City) and Mariano Diaz (to Olympique Lyonnais) plus the loan payable by James Rodriguez at Bayern Munich. On the contrary, the 2012/2013 financial year was the one that brought in the least money with only € 36 million in cash.

Main sales of Real Madrid since 2008: Achraf Hakimi (€ 40 million at BVB), Mateo Kovacic (€ 45 million at Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (€ 30 million at Atlético), Cristiano Ronaldo (€ 100 million at Juventus), Alvaro Morata (€ 70 million at Chelsea), Danilo (€ 36m at Manchester City), Jesé (€ 25m at PSG), Angel Di Maria (€ 75m at Manchester United), Mesut Özil (€ 50m at Arsenal), Gonzalo Higuain (€ 40m in Napoli), Arjen Robben (€ 25 million at Bayern Munich) and Robinho (€ 40 million at Manchester City).