Transfer market: Rennes negotiates for Jean-Paul Boëtius

Rather calm for the moment, Stade Rennais could be agitated at the end of the winter market. The Bretons would be in negotiations to bring Jean-Paul Boëtius, the middle of Mainz.

Stade Rennais was an agitator in the last summer transfer window with, in particular, the sale of Raphinha to Leeds and the arrival of young Jérémy Doku. This winter, the Bretons are rather calm, visibly focused on the championship. In Ligue 1, precisely, the SRFC was defeated this Sunday against Lille Olympique Sporting Club (LOSC) on the score of a goal to zero, relegating Julien Stéphan’s men to fifth position seven points from 3rd place, qualifier for the next Champions League.

So we say to the Ille-et-Vilaine side that it might be time to strengthen. Therefore, we are always looking for a midfielder to support Eduardo Camavinga and Steven Nzonzi. According to German media information Bild, Mainz attacking midfielder Jean-Paul Boëtius would be in negotiations with Stade Rennais for a transfer this winter and would therefore be the second important start for the German team after that of Jean-Philippe Mateta at Crystal Palace.

We talk about departures

Boëtius, 26, is a Dutch international (1 selection) and revealed himself to the general public during his visits to Feyenoord Rotterdam (2012-2015 then 2017-2018) before heading to Germany. He has also known Switzerland (FC Basel) and Belgium (KRC Genk). This season, his team is struggling in the league, but he scored a goal and gave three assists in 18 matches in all competitions (17 starts). His contract ends in 2022.

The negotiations would therefore be engaged while since the start of the transfer window, it is more a question of departures and extensions in Rennes. Extending Damien Da Silva’s lease seems to be a priority and Georginio Rutter will leave for Hoffenheim when James Lea-Siliki is pursued by Genoa and Yannick Gboho is close to Nîmes. On the finish side, Loïc Badé (RC Lens) is also in the sights of the Bretons. The end of the transfer window will be agitated!