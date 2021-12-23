Transfer market: the incredible exchange that looms between FC Barcelona and Ajax

With finances in the red, FC Barcelona is looking for a nice shot to strengthen. And concerning the right-back position, the Catalan club could do business with Ajax Amsterdam for an exchange from January.

In exactly nine days, the 2022 winter transfer window will open. Thus, the free players next June will be able to negotiate freely with other teams and sign a pre-contract. But it will also be an opportunity for the formations to do some business or to fill in the gaps to properly tackle the second part of the current exercise. In difficulty in 2021/22, with an elimination in the Champions League and a sad seventh place in La Liga, FC Barcelona will have to strengthen during the transfer market, or change a few things.

Regarding the offensive aspect, and the forced retirement of Sergio Agüero, the Blaugranas should replace the Argentine striker with Ferran Torres, currently at Manchester City. This Wednesday, the Spanish media explained that the transfer was almost complete. But it is not only in attack that Barça wants to bring new blood. Because on the defensive level too, the FCB wants to change something, especially at the right side position. So yes, Dani Alves is going to be able to play in 2022, but there is another problem.

Dest to the Netherlands, Mazraoui to Catalonia?

Arrived in Catalonia in October 2020, Sergiño Dest no longer really plays under the orders of Xavi Hernandez. It must be said that the injuries (lumbago, adductors) have not helped either in recent months. Suddenly, FC Barcelona has thought of a very nice little operation. Based on information fromAS, the Spanish formation is considering an exchange with Ajax Amsterdam to send the American international (15 caps, 2 goals) to his training club and especially to get his hands on Noussair Mazraoui. As the post explains, Sergiño Dest doesn’t really fit into Xavi Hernandez’s plans and a move to Ajax could interest him, as the Dutch club are still playing in the Champions League.

Regarding the ajacid side, his contract expires in June 2022 and a new experience could therefore tempt him 6 months after the end of his lease in Amsterdam. The Moroccan international (12 capes, 1 goal), who has played 21 matches in all competitions this season (4 goals, 3 caviars), would then compete with Dani Alves for the right back position. It remains to be seen whether the exchange connects everyone. But Ajax could recruit a defensive element with great potential and still young (21 years old) when Barça will have a player already very successful and perhaps more interesting for Xavi Hernandez.