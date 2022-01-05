Transfer market: the outline of Real Madrid’s plan for the 2022-2023 season

According to the Merengue coach, Casa Blanca already has its action plan for the 2022-2023 season. This morning, we know the main features.

Real Madrid are still a long-awaited club when the time for the transfer window has come. But this winter, Casa Blanca has no plans to play the main players in the market. Yesterday, at a press conference, Carlo Ancelotti let it be known that no Merengue was on the start. “We don’t have the idea of ​​letting players go. First, because no one asked to leave. Secondly, because the management is good. I have no problems with any player and everyone is training well. I do not believe that there will be departures on this January transfer window ”.

Then the Italian was asked about the upcoming recruitment drive. And his response was brief, but straightforward. “It’s a club that still does. The planning for the next season is already done. It wouldn’t be very professional if a club like Real Madrid hadn’t done it already. “ Words that logically made a reaction in Spain. What are Madrid’s plans for next season? Unsurprisingly, the Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland files are the two main projects.

Lots of departures to come

Regarding the Parisian, everything should go quickly since he would arrive free of any contract. For the Norwegian, the case would be more complicated because of FC Barcelona. part of the press announces that the Scandinavian has chosen the Blaugranas, but in Madrid, we remain confident. Still in the arrivals department, the German Antonio Rüdiger would ultimately no longer be an option. Blame it on too high salary requirements (11 M € per year). For the rest, AS recalls that a wave of departures is expected. If Real want to extend Luka Modric despite his 36 years, the contracts of Isco, Gareth Bale and Marcelo will not be renewed. Enough to save a lot of money in terms of salaries.

Then, the Madrilenians would also like to get rid of Dani Ceballos (2023) and Jesus Vallejo (2025), two elements which have never managed to impose themselves in the Spanish capital. Finally, the management of young talents evolving within the reserve team (trained by Raul) will be important. Concretely, Ancelotti did not do much to promote merengue nuggets. But in Madrid, players like Miguel Gutiérrez, Antonio Blanco, Marvel (whose portrait we have painted for you) or Bruno Iglesias are very popular and many would like to see them more in the spotlight.