Transfer market: the XXL tracks of AC Milan to replace Simon Kjaer

While Simon Kjaer is unavailable for several months due to an injury to the ligaments in his left knee, AC Milan hope to strengthen its defensive sector this winter and have targeted two young talents.

AC Milan are urgently looking for a new central defender. Simon Kjaer will be unavailable for several months due to a ligament injury in his left knee, as reported by AC Milan. The Dane went out on a stretcher in the 4th minute of play during the victory on the lawn of Genoa, at the beginning of December in Serie A (3-0) and was operated successfully. To compensate for this long absence, the Rossonero club has targeted two names, well known in France, to strengthen.

According to our information, a first name comes from the Premier League. Indeed, the management of the Milan club contacted West Ham for information on its French defender, Issa Diop (24). Arrived in the summer of 2018 from Toulouse FC, the central defender of the Hammers has found playing time in recent weeks and the London club could finally keep it. Newcastle United and Watford are also interested in enlisting him.

Milan to make offer for Abdou Diallo

The other track is in France, at Paris Saint-Germain. After Rafinha’s departure from Real Sociedad, the downsizing operation continues at PSG. Sky Sport Italia revealed that AC Milan was interested in offering the PSG defender Abdou Diallo, under contract until June 2024. Information that we can confirm since the Serie A club wants to make an offer soon and therefore move to the action.

Little used by the capital club in recent months (only 13 games played, in all competitions), the former Dortmund defender could thus be a very good solution for the Rossoneri. For their part, the Parisians, who will not let them go for less than 25M euros, are still looking for liquidity and hope to take advantage of this mid-season transfer window to separate themselves from other players in the workforce. Note that in recent weeks, Newcastle had also looked into the situation of Abdou Diallo.