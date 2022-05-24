Transfer market: what future for Edinson Cavani?

Free on June 30, Edinson Cavani will have to find a new base. El Matador has several touches, especially in Italy.

“Of our starting XI, there will be ten, apart from Edinson Cavani, who will still play for this club next season”, admitted Ralf Rangnick on Sunday before Manchester United’s last game of the season against Crystal Palace. At the end of the contract on June 30, El Matador will therefore leave, unsurprisingly, the residents of Old Trafford. Two years ago, in 2020, he arrived free after a successful spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where he is the top scorer in the history of the club. In Manchester, El Matador planted a few banderillas but it didn’t bring as much as expected.

A difficult year at MU

After a first season with 17 goals and 5 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, he has been used much less this year. Blame it on too many injuries or absences (covid, tendon and calf injuries, breakdown). He has missed 25 matches this season. To this, it must be added that the return of CR7 to Man Utd did not help him. The Uruguayan center-forward also confessed in an interview with ESPN Brazil that he had thought about leaving the Mancunians last summer when the Portuguese star’s transfer was announced.

“The moment it happened I thought it was good that Manchester signed Cristiano. Knowing a bit about the world of football today, the first thing I did was call my brother and say: “Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would have asked to sign for another club.” It was more about understanding the situation. There are many things in football today that are different from what it was with other coaches, from what it was before, years ago..

La Salernitana dreams of a Cavani-Ribéry duo

But Cavani, whose name leaked to Barca last summer, stayed in England. He finished the 2021-22 fiscal year with 2 goals and 2 assists in 20 appearances in all competitions. But he was only tenured 8 times. Too little for the footballer born in 87 whose objective is to participate in the World Cup in Qatar next winter. His departure from MU confirmed, he will be able to concentrate on the quest for his future club. Several have already positioned themselves more or less recently. The player’s name has been linked with Real Sociedad, Boca Juniors and River Plate. In Italy, its rating is still intact. Inter Milan are following him closely.

But the Lombards are not the only ones to have inquired. Maintained narrowly in Serie A, the Salernitana dreams of recruiting the former player from Palermo. In the columns of Corriere dello Sportclub president Danilo Lervolino said: “I would love to sign Edinson Cavani as a free agent. It would be an incredible gift for the city because Salernitana stays in Serie A”. It would be quite a blow for the club which already brought in Franck Ribéry last year and which wants to extend it. Courted from all sides, Edinson Cavani will be spoiled for choice this summer.