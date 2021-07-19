Transfer market: what’s next for OM?

Olympique de Marseille have been very active in the transfer window for the moment. This is an understatement. It should still be agitated on the Canebière until the end of the transfer window, on August 31st.

In France, we were lucky. Indeed, since its opening, the transfer window has struggled to start in the main European countries. However, in France, Paris Saint-Germain, Nice, to a lesser extent Rennes, but especially Olympique de Marseille are very active on the market. The latter is thus already not far from the ten recruits.

Leonardo Balerdi, William Saliba and Luan Peres came to fill the Marseille rearguard. In the middle, Mattéo Guendouzi and Gerson also arrived, Pau Lopez came to compete with Steve Mandanda at the end and, ahead, Cengiz Ünder and Konrad de la Fuente add speed and percussion to a formation which was sorely lacking.

Three laterals to find

However, the transfer window is not over for OM. If the question of the goalkeepers has been decided, the sale of Duje Caleta-Car, who dreams of England, is expected. There will then be four players left for three positions (Gonzalez, Balerdi, Peres, Saliba). Jorge Sampaoli indeed wants to install a three-way defense and he could lack a little depth unless he continues to put Jordan Amavi at the center left position, even if it does not work at the moment. Aaron Kamardin and Joakim Kada, the two youngsters, could thus enter this rotation.

But where we start to find problems is by taking it a step further. If in the middle of the field, even with the possible departure of Boubacar Kamara, OM is provided for two small positions (Guendouzi, Gerson, Gueye and Rongier), on the flanks it is very complicated. On the left, the natural candidate is Jordan Amavi. But, long injured last year, he still does not see an understudy coming. Luan Peres can help out, but he’s no specialist. Luis Henrique can also help out, but it will probably be necessary to find a competitor to the native of Toulon.

Well-supplied wings

On the other side, it’s even worse. With the departure of Hiroki Sakai, Pol Lirola, on loan from Fiorentina, was hoped for. But, even if the positions are getting closer, the Spaniard is still not an OM player. He should become so again and Sampaoli would finally have his incumbent in the post. But he will also need a lining and for the moment it is dead calm even if the Argentinian has tested Ünder in this position in particular.

On the wings, smart bison announces traffic jams. If Florian Thauvin is gone, Nemanja Radonjic has returned. However, the Serbian should not go on forever on the Canebière. But there are still Dimitri Payet and Luis Henrique. In addition to that, Konrad de la Fuente, excellent during his comeback against Servette de Genève, like Cengiz Ünder, will work the brains of Jorge Sampaoli, who is still hoping for an offensive reinforcement for his wings.

An understudy for Milik?

Finally, at the top, Arkadiusz Milik is recovering from his knee injury. Behind him, a fit Dario Benedetto, author of a double against Servette. However, the Marseillais do not really want to keep it and are therefore looking for a new lining to the Pole who delighted the supporters at the end of the season by chaining goals.

As you will have understood, OM have already registered arrivals and are now hoping for a few departures (Kamara, Caleta-Car, Radonjic and Benedetto). However, this to trigger the second part of the transfer window in August. With three full-backs to find, a new offensive element that can play on the wings and an Arkadiusz Milik lining, Pablo Longoria is not about to sleep.