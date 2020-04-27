Home Sports News football Transfers. Edinson Cavani could return to Serie A.
By kenyan
Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani has a chance to return to Serie A. The French club’s manager has offered him to Inter Milan, who can say goodbye to Alexis Sanchez.

According to Italian media, Inter Milan can send back Manchester United loan player Alexis Sanchez. The reason for this decision is numerous injuries to the Chilean and a break in the game caused by a corona pandemic.

Let’s add that Sanchez has played only nine league games for Nerazzurrich, scoring one goal. “La Gazzetta Dello Sport” announced that Edinson Cavani could come to his place in his place.

The Uruguayan was to be offered to Italy by the activists of Paris Saint-Germain, his current team. At the same time, Italian journalists reported that the French are preparing to offer Cavana a new two-year contract.

The current one expires on 30 June and if not renewed, the Uruguayan will be available on a free transfer basis.

It added that Inter’s transfer target – Olivier Giroud – is expected to sign a new contract with Chelsea FC. The future of Mauro Icardi, who is loaned to PSG, is also uncertain.

Edinson Cavani played in the Italian league from 2007 to 2013. He played for US Palermo and then SSC Napoli, from where he joined Paris Saint-Germain in July 2013.

