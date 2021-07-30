Trent Alexander-Arnold extends for Liverpool

Liverpool have just announced this Saturday the extension of the contract of their right-back, Trent Alexander-Arnold (22). The Reds specify that the player trained at the club “Signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC.” While he had extended his contract in 2019 until 2024, he initialed a new lease binding him to the club until 2025.

“The condition the club is in and where I am in my career is always a good thing for me. Extending and making sure I’m here longer is always a good solution. I’m ready (..) It’s a proud moment for me – and still is – to sign a new contract here. Receiving the trust, as I said before, from the club and the staff is an incredible feeling ”, explained the England international on the club’s official website. A closed file which should relieve the technician of the Reds, Jürgen Klopp.

Ready for some boss Friday news? 😁@TrentAA has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🙌 – Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 30, 2021