Two new potential sponsors for Barca

FC Barcelona should very soon announce its new main sponsor. According to the Spanish daily Sport, there would be two new candidates to replace Rakuten who has been with Barça since 2017 against 55 million euros per season. This partnership ends on July 1st. The two new suitors are the American company Polkadotwhich is a cryptocurrency company and the Chinese electronics giant Tencentwhich recently became the largest company in China and which is notably the owner of the Fortnite video game.

In addition to these two protagonists, several interesting offers have already been made to the Barcelona leaders and negotiations are still in progress. Barça should make a decision very quickly regarding their shirt sponsor for next season. The club which is in great financial difficulty wants to recover a lot of money with this advertising contract, the Catalans have already rejected two offers at more than 55 million euros.