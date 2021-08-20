Two tracks open in Spain for Pablo Sarabia

With the arrival of Lionel Messi, Pablo Sarabia risks being one of the first to see his time, already thin, decrease again. Substitute but scorer against Strasbourg last weekend, the Spaniard is not at all certain to stay at PSG this season. He is also part of a list of players who can replenish the funds of the club.

This is good because he is courted according to information from the Parisian. Sevilla FC is interested in his services but also Real Sociedad, which is even considering making a proposal to the Ile-de-France management. This would suit PSG’s business well, especially since the player has made a return to Spain his priority, after having long been in the sights of Lazio.