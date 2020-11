This Wednesday, November 25, 2020, a football legend is gone. At 60, Diego Armando Maradona died this morning after cardio-respiratory arrest. A genius footballer and extraordinary personality, El Pibe de Oro marked his time and the history of football.

UEFA has therefore decided to pay tribute to him. Indeed, a minute of silence will be observed this Wednesday during the Champions League matches played in the four corners of Europe. It will be the same tomorrow during the Europa League matches.