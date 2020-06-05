Home Sports News football UEFA: a two-day meeting to settle the issue of the Euro and...
UEFA: a two-day meeting to settle the issue of the Euro and the Champions League

UEFA’s executive committee will meet for two days, on 17 and 18 June, to validate the host cities of Euro 2020, which has been postponed until 2021, and to endorse the dates and format of the Champions League.

The next meeting of UEFA’s executive committee, scheduled for Wednesday 17 June, will finally be extended by one day and extended until Thursday 18 June due to a “very busy agenda”.

In particular, UEFA must validate the host cities of Euro 2020, which has been postponed until 2021, and endorse the dates and format of the Champions League interrupted in March, which is expected to resume in August. When questioned by AFP, FFF President Noel Le Graet confirmed that UEFA would “finally do (the meeting) over two days”.

According to him, “all international calendars, championship resumptions and Champions League and Europa League dates will be official on 18 June afternoon”. “Each federation will then be able to publish its calendars. We have already prepared each other but nothing can be done without UEFA giving these dates (…) I think that from the 18th afternoon the Federation (French) and the League will be able to release their calendars,” he said on Friday.

Validate the format to finish the Champions League

Originally scheduled for 27 May, the meeting was postponed until 17 June due to “still open” questions about “a small number” of Euro football host cities. In principle, there will be twelve countries in 12 countries. On 17 March, UEFA announced that it was postponing Euro 2020 by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition is now scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 11, 2021, with kick-off in Rome, Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19.

But this new programming seems to pose some problems for some host cities. UEFA must also validate the format of the epilogue for the 2019-2020 edition of the Champions League, which was interrupted in March at the round of 16 stage and could be in the form of a tournament from the quarter-finals. The German city of Frankfurt and its region said on Thursday they were interested in organising the final tournament. According to the daily Bild, cities in Russia and Portugal have also announced that they are candidates.

