UEFA: Aleksander Ceferin sees Kylian Mbappé as the best player in the world

While in Paris, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was received by Noël Le Graët on Thursday, December 2 at the headquarters of the FFF in Paris. The opportunity to discuss many questions and in particular to evoke French football. When talking about the legends of the France team, the leader of the European body did not mince his words.

“For me, Michel Platini was, in his time, the best player or one of the best players in the world. Later, Zinédine Zidane was also a great player. And in my opinion, Kylian Mbappé is probably the best player in the world today ”, released Aleksander Ceferin. No doubt KM7 will appreciate it.

