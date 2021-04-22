UEFA, ECA: Aleksander Ceferin “can’t wait” to work with Nasser Al-Khelaïfi

After the departure of Andrea Agnelli following the controversy over the Super League project, the ECA has found its new president in the person of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the boss of Paris Saint-Germain. The European Club Association formalized the news on Wednesday and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who had already thanked his counterpart on Tuesday, welcomed it in comments relayed by the account Twitter of UEFA.

“I would like to congratulate the ECA for choosing Nasser as the new president. Football needs good people in leadership positions and Nasser is someone who has shown that he is capable of looking after the interests of more clubs than his own which should be a prerequisite for the post of president. of the ECA. (…) I look forward to working with him to shape the future of club football at European level. He’s a man I can trust ”, launched the boss of the European body.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: “I would like to congratulate @ECAEurope for choosing Nasser as their new chairman. ” pic.twitter.com/cheBiwvd97 – UEFA (@UEFA) April 21, 2021