UEFA plans to expand Euro to 32 teams in 2028

Successful, Euro 2020 delivered its share of spectacle and significant matches. Taking place in a 24-team format, this tournament has seen its formula be criticized as in 2016. Aware that the current arrangement which allows the third groups to qualify is divided, UEFA is in the process of leaving the ground for the future. So as revealed Associated Press News, the association which directs European football would like to increase to 32 teams in the future and is studying its feasibility for 2028. The idea will be to extend the number of participants to arrive at 8 pools of 4 teams as is done in World Cup since 1998 (this will end in 2026 with the transition to 48 teams). The tournament would thus be made more readable without adding any match to the participating teams.

Aware that the qualifications would lose value as 32 of its 55 member states would be qualified, UEFA would reshape its qualifications with prequalifications like what is done in Asia or North America. This would also give more prominence to the League of Nations. While Euro 2024 will take place in Germany and the host country of Euro 2028 will be known by 2023 at the latest, several candidacies have already been announced such as Turkey or the alliance between Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia. Note that Italy, England and Russia could position themselves.