UEFA settles final details for Champions League resumption

The resumption of football in Germany is generating hope in the European body. She is actively working on the final details of a schedule to play in the finals of the Champions League and Europa League at the end of August.

On Thursday, the German Football League sparked a wave of optimism by announcing the resumption of the Bundesliga on 16 May. A decision that somewhat allays the fears generated by the decision of the LFP on a definitive halt to the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 championships. If england and Italy remain suspense over a resumption, the Spanish La Liga could resume on 20 June.

UEFA, for its part, is continuing to draw up a final timetable for completing the Champions League and Europa League campaigns. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the European body has always stated its desire to give priority to national competitions. But with a request: that these be completed no later than the first week of August.

UEFA’s strategy to complete its competitions

To get a clear horizon to compete for the end of the two European cups. As we know, UEFA is betting on finals played on 26 and 29 August in Istanbul and Gdansk. To achieve its goals, the institution is working to refine the contours of the calendar of the two competitions. According to information from Marca, we would bet on a resumption of continental jousting at the beginning of August at the rate of 17 matches divided in five days (not counting the final) for the Champions League and 27 matches over six days for the Europa League (excluding the final).

The matches would follow with a steady pace, either on weekdays but also on weekends. A final meeting of UEFA’s executive committee on 27 May is expected to endorse this scenario. Subject, of course, to the practice of collective sport is finally allowed. If all goes according to plan, the Champions League final could be played on 29 August. This would delay the start of the next campaign in October. Now UEFA is crossing its fingers to make everything go according to plan…