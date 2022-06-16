UEFA start threatening PSG

UEFA has requested, via its financial control body, additional documents from PSG to prove that it complies with the rules of financial fair play.

What if Javier Tebas won his fight against Paris Saint-Germain? For years now, the La Liga president has been attacking state-owned or state-funded clubs, with the French capital club and Manchester City topping the list. As recently as Wednesday, La Liga filed a complaint with UEFA against PSG, accusing them of financial doping. In addition, the proximity and importance of Nasser al-Khelaïfi within the institution which governs European football does not pass well elsewhere in Europe.

As indicated by the dailyCrew, PSG is actually watched very closely by UEFA. The financial control body of the clubs has thus begun to examine the case of the champion of France, as is the case with all the other clubs. But for the Parisians, the ICFC requested additional information after being questioned by certain elements, and it requires answers and clarifications from the Parisian management.

PSG will have to respond

Once these answers have been provided, a procedure may or may not be opened. The Parisian club must thus prove that it respects UEFA’s financial fair play. What he had already been able to do in the past, in 2018 in particular, but not in 2014, when the PSG had been forced to pay a fine of 60 million euros, including 40 million suspended.

If the evidence and documents reported by the capital club are not deemed convincing by the CFCB and UEFA, new sanctions could therefore be taken, probably in the form of a fine. This is a new project for the management of the capital club…