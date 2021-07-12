UEFA supports British victims of racism

Last night, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had a terrible evening. Indeed, the three young players failed during the penalty shootout against Italy in the Euro final (1-1, 3 tab to 2). They were then targeted with racist and discriminatory comments. Words strongly condemned by the FA.

It is now UEFA’s turn to support them. “UEFA strongly condemns the disgusting racist abuses directed against several English players on social media after the Euro final, who have no place in football or in society. We support the players and the call of the English federation for the most severe penalties possible ”.

